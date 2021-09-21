Three held for conning senior citizen on road

Mumbai, Sep 21 (PTI) Three men have been arrested here for robbing senior citizens of valuables after engaging them in conversation on road, police said on Tuesday.

A 67-year-old woman had recently lodged a complaint with Agripada police in this regard.

Three men approached her while she was walking down the N M Joshi road in central Mumbai, "hypnotized' her while talking, and took away her gold jewellery worth Rs 2.40 lakh, she told police.

Police checked the footage of around 150 CCTV cameras and found that the suspects had switched as many as six taxis while fleeing after the theft.

At one point one of them was seen speaking on his phone. Police tracked down the mobile number which was active at the spot at the given time and tracked him and two others down at their rented flat in Thane, an official said.

Two of the accused were identified as Ramlal Chunnilal Rathod alias Gabbar (38) and Dharma alias Buccha Gangaram Solanki (37), both residents of Delhi and having multiple cases of cheating registered against them.

Laxman Shamu Devras (37), a third accused, lives in Thane and has offenses of murder and those under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act registered against him, the official said.

All three were arrested under IPC section 420 (cheating) and further investigation is underway, he added. PTI ZA KRK KRK KRK

