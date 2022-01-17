Three held for raping and killing minor girl in MP

Gwalior (MP), Jan 17 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by three men, who dumped her body into the Chambal river, in Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The three accused included two truck drivers.

The incident had occurred on December 27 last year. Police arrested the three men on Sunday, said Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi.

He said the victim girl was lured by two truck drivers and a man living in her neighbourhood to accompany them to Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh in their vehicle.

They raped the girl repeatedly during the journey and later strangled her to death fearing that she will reveal the incident to her family members, he said.

Later, they dumped her body in the Chambal river in the Bhind district which remains untraced, the SP said. PTI COR ADU NSK NSK

