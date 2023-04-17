Last Updated:

Three, Including A Toddler Killed In Truck Accident After Driver Loses Control

Three including a toddler lost their lives on Monday morning when a truck lost control and rammed into them while they were on a stroll at Vazhakulam near here, police said

Press Trust Of India
Three, including 1.5-year-old toddler, killed in a truck accident after driver loses control

Three including a toddler lost their lives on Monday morning when a truck lost control and rammed into them while they were on a stroll at Vazhakulam near here, police said.

Koovelipodi residents Mary (60), her neighbour Prajesh (36) and his one-and-a-half year old daughter Alna were hit by a truck used by a parcel company.

Police suspect that the driver of the truck fell asleep, resulting in the tragedy.

The driver, who suffered minor injuries, has been taken into custody, police said.

The victims died before they were shifted to the hospital.

