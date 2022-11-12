Three killed after car rams into tree in Agra; injured undergoing treatment

Three men were killed and two others injured when a speeding car rammed into a tree late on Friday night, police said.

The three men died on the spot. The injured duo is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Agra, they said.

Fatehabad police station in-charge Alok Kumar Singh said the incident occurred at 11 pm on Friday at Palia village.

The car might have been overspeeding and lost control before colliding with the tree. Another reason could be the driver fell asleep, he added.

The deceased have been identified as Irshad (23), Nasir (27) and Jabi (26) of Firozabad district, Singh said.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem and the family members of the deceased informed.

