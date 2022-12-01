Three Killed As Bike Rams Into Roadside Tree In UP's Bijnor

Three people were killed when their motorcycle rammed into a tree here, police said on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Subhash (38), resident of Sahaniya village in Bijnor district and his friends Munnu (43) and Sandeep aka Sanju, they said.

Subhash had come to their relatives in Pattharkuti on the motorcycle with Munnu and Sandeep on Wednesday night. While returning with his friends, Subhash lost control of the motorcycle which ran into a roadside tree near Khawadi village on the Sherpur road, police said.

The police rushed the injured to hospital in Dhanaura, where the doctors declared them dead.

