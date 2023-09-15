Three Killed In Clash Over Land Dispute In Bihar's Fatuha Village, Police Initiate Raids

A dispute over village supremacy in Fatuha town, Patna, turned deadly with gunfire, resulting in three fatalities. The incident heightened tensions in the area.

The victims were identified as Jai Singh, a 50-year-old descendant of the late Bhikhari Singh, and Shailesh Kumar, a 30-year-old son of Kailu Singh, representing one faction. On the opposing side, Pradeep Kumar, a 35-year-old son of Shivji Prasad, met a similar fate.

Although the families rushed all three casualties to the Community Health Care Centre (CHC) in hopes of saving their lives, they were declared dead by the attending physician.

Fatuha DSP, Siyaram Yadav, affirmed the incident, stating, "Three lives have been lost in the crossfire between these two groups." He added, "The root cause of this tragedy appears to be an escalating land dispute, which has now come to light."

The incident allegedly occurred due to a disagreement over who was ‘in-charge’ of the area, as claimed by reports, and subsequently, a fight about unpaid milk money ensued. According to reports, it's not clear what set off the fight. It all came to a head on a Thursday evening.

Upon receiving information about the incident, both the Fatuha DSP and the police station incharge promptly mobilised, initiating raids in the area.