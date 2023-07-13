Three Labourers Hailing From Bihar Shot At By Terrorists In South Kashmir's Shopian

Three non-local labourers were shot at by Terrorists in Gagran village of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday, July 13, evening. Sources told Republic Media Network that the terrorists opened fire on a group of labourers in a Shopian village when they were coming back from work. Through an unverified social media platform, Lashkar-e-Taiba's offshoot TRF has claimed responsibility for the terror strike.

An official told Republic that three residents from Bihar who were working as labourers in Shopian were critically injured in the attack. The labourers have been identified as Anwal Thoker, Hweralal, and Pintoo. All the injured labourers were immediately taken to a nearby hospital and were further referred to SKIMS Soura for treatment.

Meanwhile, the whole area has been sealed and security forces have launched an investigation to nab the attackers, the officer added. Pertinently, the attack has again created a fearful environment for the non-local residents working in the Kashmir valley.