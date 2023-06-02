Three Male Students Assaulted By A Gang In Mangaluru: 6 Accused Absconding

In Mangaluru, three male students were assaulted, allegedly by a gang on Thursday in Someshwar Beach, as per police.

The three men were accompanied by three female friends at Someshwar Beach when six persons arrived and reportedly thrashed the male students. The incident took place at Ullal police station limits at 7.30 PM yesterday.

Three male students assaulted in Mangaluru

The victims are currently pursuing their studies from private institutions in Kerala and had come to the beach for an outing. A gang of around six men observed that three men belonged to a particular community after which they followed and assaulted them near the seashore. All three were injured and were later admitted to a private hospital in Deralakatte by the police.

The police commissioner stated that the officials reached the spot after they received the information about the incident. "We reached the spot and shifted the victims to the hospital. The accused are currently absconding," he said.

He further informed that an FIR has been registered in connection with the incident as the accused are at present on the run. Two separate teams have been formed to nab the accused people.

(This is a developing story)