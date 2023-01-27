Last Updated:

Three Masked Robbers Break 2 ATM Machines In Rajasthan's Ajmer, Flee With Rs 38L; Probe On

In two incidents on the intervening night of January 26 and 27, miscreants allegedly uprooted two ATM machines in Rajasthan and looted cash worth Rs 38 lakh

Written By
Digital Desk
ATM

Image: ANI


In two separate incidents on the intervening night of January 26 and 27, miscreants allegedly uprooted two ATM machines in Rajasthan and looted cash worth Rs 38 lakh, informed the police. 

Vaibhav Sharma, Additional SP, Rural, stated that the same gang might have looted both the ATMs as the modus operandi of the robbery was similar in both these cases. ATM machines were looted in Arain town and Roopangarh village in Ajmer, where Rs 8 lakh and Rs 30 lakh were robbed respectively. 

The police said three masked miscreants entered the Bank of Baroda's ATM in the Sursura area of Roopangarh and a total of Rs 8 lakh was stolen at around 1.30 am. The CCTV cameras captured the robbery and the police have begun the search for the accused.

Image: ANI

First Published:
