Three migrant labourers shot at by terrorists, massive protests held in Shopian

A day after non local labourers were shot at in Shopian, protests were held in the district on Friday calling for an end to the 'bloodshed'. Slogans were raised against the terror outfit Resistance Front (TRF) that had claimed the responsibility of the attack.

The locals present during protest voiced serious concern about the game-plan of the terrorists and their masters across the border in selectively targeting the peace-loving civilians and urged police to take strict action against the terror outfit responsible for the attack.



Terrorists on Thursday shot at and injured three migrant laborers in Gagran village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

“Terrorists fired upon three outside labourers in Shopian. Injured persons are Anmol Kumar, Pintu Kumar Thakur, and Heralal Yadav, all residents of Distt Supaul, Bihar, are admitted to the hospital,” Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter.



Two masked terrorists barged into the rented residence of these migrant laborers around 08.45 pm and fired upon them with a pistol. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had strongly condemned the terror attack in which three people have been injured.

The Lt Governor said that such barbaric acts targeting labourers highlight the desperation and cowardice of terrorists and their sympathizers. He has directed the district administration to ensure all possible assistance to those injured and their family members. The Lt Governor said that no efforts will be spared to bring the perpetrators to justice.



Omar Abdullah, the National Conference vice-president, condemned the attack and wished the injured a speedy recovery. “Very unfortunate. I unreservedly condemn this attack and send my best wishes to the injured. I hope they make a complete and speedy recovery,” Abdullah said in a tweet. BJP leader Kavinder Gupta on Friday said that the attack by terrorists on the three non-locals in the Shopian district was orchestrated to unleash terror in the Valley. He added that the attack was a desperate attempt by terrorists to revive terrorism in the Union Territory. In May, another labourer named Deepu Kumar was gunned down by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Kumar, who worked at a circus in the Janglat Mandi area in Anantnag, was shot dead by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists when he had gone to the market to buy milk in the evening.