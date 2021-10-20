Three missing porters found dead in Uttarakhand

Uttarkashi, Oct 20 (PTI) Three porters, who went missing while accompanying an ITBP team on a long-distance patrol along the Indo-China border, were found dead in the district on Wednesday, officials said.

The porters apparently lost their way while returning from the patrol and got separated from the ITBP team, District Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said. They were supposed to reach the ITBP post at Neelapani on Monday but due to snowfall on mountain peaks, they did not return even on Tuesday evening. So the force sought the help of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Disaster Management Department to trace them, the officer said.

ITBP Matli 12 Battalion Commandant Abhijit Samaiyar confirmed the death of the porters, saying they were buried under snow.

He said an operation will be launched on Thursday to recover their bodies and hand them over to their kin who are waiting in Matli.

Authorities said 11 members of a trekking team on their way to Chitkul in Himachal Pradesh also went missing after leaving Uttarkashi.

The team of eight trekkers and three cooks had left Harsil in Uttarkashi district for Chitkul on October 11 and it was supposed to reach their destination on October 19. However, when it did not reach Chitkul on Tuesday, worried trek organisers informed the Uttarkashi District Disaster Management Office.

An SDRF team is preparing to trace the missing trekkers by a helicopter and rescue them, the authorities said. PTI ALM AAR

