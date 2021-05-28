Three More Rafale Fighter Jets Takeoff From France For IAF Airbase In Ambala

Three more Rafale fighter jets landed in India's Ambala airbase on Thursday taking the total number of the Rafale fighter jets in Indian Air Force (IAF) to 23. According to reports, four fighter jets were scheduled to take off on May 20 from France's Merignac-Bordeaux airbase. However, it could not happen owing to the unavailability of mid-air refuellers in the UAE. In addition, the take-off was also delayed due to maintenance issues of the mid-air refuellers. In addition, the delay was also caused due to the long weekend in France.

Indian Air Force to resurrect 'Falcons of Chamb'

With Rafale, the Indian Air Force is all set to resurrect the 101 “Falcons of Chamb” squadron at Hashimara in West Bengal. In addition, the complete deliveries of 36 Rafale fighters are expected to be completed before April 22, as was announced by Union defence minister Rajnath Singh.

Moreover, India is likely to buy more fighter jets in order to meet the requirement of 126 medium multi-role combat aircraft (MMRCA). Apart from the Rafale deal, the French government is also willing to jointly develop an extended range and capability Hammer air-to-ground missile under the Atmanirbhar Bharat route.

Safran, the French engine manufacturer has already offered to jointly develop aircraft engines up to 100 Kilo Newton thrust. The aerospace major is also willing to share its hot engine technology, unlike India's other allies in the west who are reluctant to share. Moreover, as a part of the joint efforts, the French government has also offered to share and jointly develop technology for a longer range and heavier Highly Agile and Manoeuvrable Munition Extended Range (Hammer) missile. This missile is also a part of the weapons package on the Indian Rafale.

According to reports, the Hammer weapon has a range of over 70 kilometres and can be guided onto the target using GPS, Inertial Navigation and Infra-red seeker with the capability to adjust to target location mid-air using maps for course correction. The latest version of this weapon is equipped with a 1,000-kilogram bomb and with laser guidance technology. The Rafale deal was a government-to-government deal. India has ordered 36 warplanes from France (the equivalent of two squadrons) in 2016 for ₹59,000 crore.