Three More Rafale Fighters To Join Indian Air Force Fleet Next Week

The fourth batch of three Rafale aircraft will reach India next week. So far, 11 Rafale aircrafts have already been inducted into the Indian Air Force. According to French and Indian diplomats, an IAF team has already reached Merignac airbase in Bordeaux to finalise the date for ferrying three Rafales to Ambala. The expected date of arrival is either March 30 or 31, with the fighters to be refuelled mid-air by French refuellers as per availability with a stop-over at Al Dhafra airbase in the UAE. The next batch of nine Rafale Omni role aircraft will also reach India next month with the raising of the second squadron of Rafale fighter jets in Hashimara, West Bengal. The first squadron of the Rafale jets is stationed at Ambala Air Force station.

Rafale adding strength to IAF

After the third batch of three Rafale fighter aircraft flew to India, the total strength of Rafale fighter aircraft in India is 11. After the first batch of five Rafale jets that reached India on July 29, 2020, and were formally inducted into IAF on September 10, 2020, the Indian Air Force got an extraordinary push with enhanced fighter power. The second batch of three more Rafale air jets joined the Indian Air Force’s solitary Rafale squadron in November when they flew non-stop from France to Jamnagar to finally reach Ambala.

The fourth batch of three more Rafale fighter aircrafts will add more strength to the IAF. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had announced the arrival of Rafale jets as per the schedule in Rajya Sabha last month. The four Rafales coming to India will soon be formally inducted into the Golden Arrow Squadron in Ambala.

India has ordered 36 French-origin warplanes for Indian Air Force that will constitute two squadrons. The first squadron in Ambala is already up with 8 Rafales and the new batch will take the strength to 11. The jets were ordered from France in September 2016 under a government-to-government deal. The arrival of more fighters will further boost the IAF’s capability to rapidly deploy the advanced jets in the Ladakh region amid a stand-off with China.

The IAF has been operating the fighter jets - equipped with advanced weapons and sensors - in Ladakh where the military is on high alert to deal with any provocation by China amid a lingering border dispute. The IAF will induct three to four jets every two months, with all the 36 planes likely to join its combat fleet by the year-end. After the first squadron gets full strength, the second Rafale squadron will be raised at Hasimara in West Bengal to strengthen the IAF’s capabilities in the eastern sector.

The twin-engine Rafale jets are capable of carrying out a variety of missions – ground and sea attack, air defence and air superiority, reconnaissance and nuclear strike deterrence. The fighters can carry almost 10 tonnes of weapons.