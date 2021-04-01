Three More Rafales Land In India From France; IAF Thanks UAE For Mid-air Refueling

In the latest boost to the nation’s strike capability, the fourth batch of three more Rafale fighter jets has landed in India on March 31 evening after flying non-stop from France. The Indian Air Force shared the images of four Rafales that were provided refueling mid-air by air force tankers of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), said IAF while thanking the Gulf nation’s air force. IAF described UAE AF assisting the Rafales midair as another milestone in the strong ties between both nations. However, IAF did not disclose the base where the Rafale jets landed.

Meanwhile, with the Wednesday arrival of three more Rafale jets, the fleet of French fighter jets has now increased to 14. The first batch of five Rafale jets had arrived in India on July 29, 2020, nearly four years after India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36 of such aircraft at the total cost of INR 59,000 crore.

The formal induction ceremony of the fleet had taken place last year on September 10 at Ambala. The second and third batch of Rafales arrived in the nation on November 3, 2020, and January 27 this year respectively. The first Rafale squadron is based in Ambala air force station. Indian Air Force will be setting up the second squadron of the french combat jets in mid-April in Hasimara airbase in West Bengal, as per reports. More Rafale jets are expected to arrive in India in the coming months.

India-France joint Air Force exercise in Jodhpur

While India continues to elevate its combative ability, in January this year, India and France held a joint exercise in Jodhpur with Rafale jets fielded on both sides for the first time. According to the statement of the French mission in India, “For the first time, Indo-French Air Force exercise saw Rafale jets fielded on both sides for highly complex drills aimed at sharing operational experience and enhancing interoperability.” The activity took place from January 20 to January 24.

“Four Rafale combat jets, two Atlas A400M military transport aircraft and a Phénix A330 multirole tanker transport aircraft manned by 170-odd French aviators took part in joint drills with an Indian Air Force deployment, which included the newly-inducted Indian Rafales, as well as Mirage 2000s, and Su-30 MKI, IL-78 Flight Refuelling Aircraft, AWACS and AEW&C aircraft,” said French mission in India.

Image credits: @IAF_MCC/Twitter