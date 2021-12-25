Three New Cases Take COVID Tally Of Andamans To 7,711

Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported three new COVID-19 cases, one less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 7,711, a health department official said on Saturday.

Two fresh COVID patients have travel history and one was detected during contact tracing, he said.

The death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours.

One more person was cured of the disease during the period, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 7,574, the official said.

The Union Territory now has eight active cases, he said.

The local administration has adopted an approach of tracking, testing and treating, amid the rising Omicron cases in the country, he said.

"Twelve flights with 2,071 passengers arrived at the airport here on Friday. Of them, 1,657 people were found inoculated with both doses of vaccines. Samples of 414 passengers, including 23 international travellers, were collected for RT-PCR test and reports are awaited," the official said.

Altogether, 5,89,563 people have been inoculated with 2,99,145 of them having received both doses of vaccines.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted over 6.58 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 1.17 per cent, the official added.

