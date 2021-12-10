Three New Cases Take Nagaland’s COVID-19 Tally To 32,146

Nagaland reported three fresh COVID-19 infections on Friday increasing the tally to 32,146, a health department official said.

No new coronavirus case had been recorded in the north-eastern state on Thursday.

The state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 699 as no fresh fatality was registered for the fifth consecutive day, the official said.

Nagaland now has 106 active COVID-19 cases, while 30,275 people have recovered from the disease so far, including seven in the last 24 hours, and 1,066 patients have migrated to other states to date.

State Immunisation Officer Dr. Ritu Thurr said a total of 13,09,884 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 7,49,454 people till Thursday.

