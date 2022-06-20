Three New COVID-19 Cases In Andamans, UT Now Has 34 Active Cases

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 10,091 on Monday as three more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

One new patient has a travel history, while two fresh infections were detected during contact tracing, it said.

The Union territory now has 34 active cases, while 9,928 people have recovered from the disease, including one in the last 24 hours. A total of 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date.

The administration has thus far tested over 7.48 lakh samples for COVID-19, and fully vaccinated 3.40 lakh people.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)