Three New Eco-tourist Spots On Anvil In Odisha

The Odisha government has decided to set up three new eco-tourist spots in the state and employ a community-based management (CBM) approach to operate them, as it has been successful in generating income for tribal families, an official release said on Thursday.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, during a virtual meeting, asked the Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation to acquire non-forest plots near popular ecotourism centres, and develop them into tourism and hospitality units.

"The CBM has provided alternative and sustainable livelihood to many people who, otherwise, were dependent on forest. It has also empowered people and infused a sense of belongingness towards the forest and wildlife among them," he said at the meeting.

Proposals were approved for developing the new eco-spots with night-stay facilities near Deomali -- the highest mountain peak of Odisha -- in Koraput district, Karlapat Wildlife Sanctuary in Kandhamal, and Nawana valley in Mayurbhanj.

Mohapatra directed the forest department to release funds immediately for developing the spots and maintaining their "pristine character with adequate sanitation measures", according to the official release.

A proposal to form a high-level society for enhancing professionalism in the sector was also discussed in the meeting, it stated.

Additional Chief Forest Secretary Mona Sharma said eco-retreat activities usually invoked private investment in the sector.

"Hospitality centres and hotels have already come up near Daringibadi and Konark. Some investors have also expressed interest in starting private ventures in areas like Deomali," the official said.

Wildlife Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Sashi Paul said 47 ecotourism destinations have been made operational across 18 districts of Odisha since the launch of the CBM model in 2016.

It has added to the income of many tribal families in the districts, Paul stated.

Among the new spots that were developed this year are Nrusinghanath in Bargarh, Koraput pine forest and Patora dam in Nuapada.

The number of visitors to these eco-destinations has increased from 11,500 in 2016-17 to around 57,000 in 2020-21. Tourists from 18 countries have visited the eco-spots with night halts, the release said.

Revenue generated from ecotourism increased from Rs 1.57 crore in 2016-17 to Rs 8.32 crore in 2020-21, it noted.

Under the CBM model, around 90 per cent of the revenue generated from the eco-spots is shared with members of the respective communities managing the spots.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)