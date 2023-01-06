Last Updated:

Three Of A Family Set Themselves On Fire

Three members of a family allegedly ended their lives by setting themselves ablaze at their house at Kadinamkulam near here, police said on Friday.

Kerala

Kadinamkulam residents Ramesh (50), his wife, Sulajakumari (44) and their daughter Reshma (22) allegedly died by suicide due to financial constraints.

Police said they were informed about the incident at around 11.30 PM on Thursday.

"Ramesh who works abroad reached yesterday morning. The relatives, who were staying with them, heard some noises from the bedroom of Ramesh which was locked from inside," police told PTI.

Locals rushed and tried to douse the fire and break open the bedroom door but in vain.

"We have found a note purportedly written by Sulajakumari indicating that it was a suicide," police said.

Sources said the family had around seven cheating cases registered against them and had a debt of over Rs 35 lakh.

The house they were staying in was also attached by a bank in a cheque bounce case. 

