Three Of Family Dead In Chhattisgarh Lightning Strike

Three members of a family, including a brother-sister duo, were killed in a lightning strike in Balrampur district in Chhattisgarh on Sunday, police said.
The incident took place in a potato field in Duppi village in the evening when the deceased and other family members were working, a Rajapur police station official said.
"Shivlal Gond (20) died on the spot while Vinod and his sister Kajal, both 10, succumbed to injuries in a hospital. Two others from the family were injured, one of whom is critical," he said.
