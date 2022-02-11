Three of family killed, four injured in SUV-truck collision in Amethi

Amethi, Feb 11 (PTI) Three persons of a family were killed while four others were seriously injured, when their SUV was hit by a truck on the Purvanchal Expressway here on Friday morning, police said.

The family from Mau district was going to Lucknow with a patient for treatment, when their SUV was hit by the truck at Uchgav village under Bazar Shukul police station area, Circle officer Manoj Kumar said The injured have been undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Noorjahan, Rauf and Kamaal. The police could not tell their age of the deceased persons.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said. PTI CORR NAV RCJ RCJ

