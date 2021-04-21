3 ONGC Employees Abducted By Unknown Armed Miscreants In Assam's Sivasagar District

Update at 11 am

A senior official of the Sivasagar administration said that the involvement of the ULFA in the abduction of the three ONGC personell was suspected and that they had escaped through Nagaland after carrying out the act. The official revealed that no demands for ransom had been made so far. Sivasagar SP Amitava Sinha spoke to Republic TV and informed that the incident had taken place at 1.30 am in the night following which it was reported to the police at 3.30 am. He added that an official complaint had been registered and that the security agencies in Nagaland were also informed.

n a shocking development, three Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) employees were kidnapped by unknown armed miscreants in the early hours on April 21, the company informed. Two Junior Engineer Assistants (Production) & a Junior Technician (Production) were abducted by the miscreants from a rig site of ONGC in Lakwa field of Sivasagar District, ONGC said breaking the news of the abduction of its employees on Twitter. As per ONGC, the abducted personnel were taken in an operational vehicle which was later found abandoned near the Nimonagarh jungles close to the Assam-Nagaland border.

ONGC employees abducted by armed micreants

3 ONGC employees, 2 Junior Engineer Assistants (Production) & a Junior Technician (Production) have been abducted by unknown armed miscreants in the early hours of 21 April 2021. The abduction took place on a rig site of ONGC in Lakwa field of Sivasagar District. — ONGC (@ONGC_) April 21, 2021

The abducted employees were taken by the miscreants in an operational vehicle belonging to ONGC. Later, the vehicle was found abandoned near the Nimonagarh jungles close to the Assam-Nagaland border.



A complaint has been lodged by ONGC with the local police. — ONGC (@ONGC_) April 21, 2021

ONGC informed that a complaint had been registered with the local police and that the state police were already present on the site. The company informed that the local administration had been informed about the incident and that it was in constant touch with the higher authorities. Further details are awaited.