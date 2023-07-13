Three PFI Members Jailed For Life In Kerala Professor Hand Chopping Case

A special NIA court in Kerala on Thursday sentenced three people, who were part of the banned outfit PFI (Popular Front of India) and had been convicted in the 2010 case in which a Malayalam professor’s palm was chopped off in Kerala, to life imprisonment.

On July 4, 2010, TJ Joseph, professor of Newman College in Thodupuzha in Idukki district was attacked by a group of PFI workers when he was returning home, along with his sister and mother from a church. The members of the outfit chopped off Joseph’s right hand and stabbed his left leg.

All three have been convicted under UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) as well as for attempt to murder and conspiracy. The decision came after a special court in Kochi on Wednesday convicted them. The names of the convicts who are sentenced to life imprisonment are Sajil, Nasar, and Najeeb.

The court had stated that charges of “terrorism” were confirmed in the case along with conspiracy, possessing weapons, and destruction of vehicle. The case was first investigated by state police and later was transferred to the NIA.

What was the case?

In March 2010, Professor TJ Joseph prepared a set of questions for the Malayalam language paper for second-year B Com students. One of the questions asked students to punctuate a conversation between God and a character. The conversation was extracted from the book ‘Thirakathayude Reethisasthram’ written by Malayalam Director Kunju Muhammed.

The character in the passage was a man suffering from schizophrenia and having a constant dialogue with God. which Joseph had named ‘Muhammed’.

However, Islamic extremists labelled this as ‘blasphemy’ and interpreted the question as a conversation between Prophet Muhammad and God.

The matter later escalated when the Jamaat-e-Islami-run newspaper, Madhyamam, reported about it. Subsequently, radical Islamic outfits such as the Popular Front of India (PFI), Campus Front of India (CFI), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), and even the Congress party led large-scale protests against Professor TJ Joseph.