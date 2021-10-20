Three Rapes, A Teacher's Murder In A Week Shocks Odisha; BJP & Congress Stage Protests

Three rapes and a missing woman's half-burnt body have come into spotlight in Odisha this week, report sources. According to local reports, two women were allegedly gang-raped at separate places in Mayurbhanj district on Dussehra while a class 8 student was kidnapped and then raped in Odisha's Nabarangpur. Meanwhile, a female school teacher had gone missing from the neighbouring Kalahandi district, but her half-burnt mutilated was found on Tuesday.

Three rapes & a missing woman lead to outcry

As per sources, a woman was reportedly offered lift by two persons on a bike and then raped on the banks of the Khairibandan river. Police have detained five persons in connection with the case. Similarly, a college student was allegedly abducted by three persons in the Baisinga police area and then raped. Three arrests were made following the incident. Moreover, On the other hand, two people have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a minor girl last week in Nabarangpur.

Amid this spate of rapes, a 24-year-old female school teacher went missing on October 8, leading to her family alleging that she was kidnapped, raped and then murdered. On Tuesday, the Odisha police exhumed the half-burnt mutilated body of a woman, suspected to be that of a 24-year-old teacher missing since October 8, from the playground of a school in Odisha's Kalahandi district where she used to work, an official said. While the police were yet to confirm the identity of the body, the teacher's family members claimed that it was hers.

The president of the private school's managing committee, the prime accused in the case was also arrested from Bolangir district during the day. He had escaped on Sunday night from Titlagarh police barrack in the district, where he was kept in detention in connection with the "abduction" of the teacher. Around two hours after the body was found, the key accused was picked up from a village under Bangomunda block of Bolangir district

Alleging that the accused is a close aide of Minister of State for Home D S Mishra, the opposition BJP and Congress demanded his resignation and a CBI probe into the incident. The ruling BJD said the law will take its own course. Congress and BJP activists staged demonstrations in Bhubaneswar and Bhawanipatna, headquarters of Kalahandi district, demanding Mishra’s resignation. In a letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Leader of the Opposition P K Naik of the BJP demanded CBI probe into the case and resignation of Mishra on moral grounds.