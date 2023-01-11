Three Soldiers Die After Slipping Into Deep Gorge Along LoC In Kashmir

Three soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO), died after they slipped into a deep gorge during patrolling along the Line of Control in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said on Wednesday.

An Army official said the JCO and two other rank soldiers were on a routine patrol in the Macchil sector when the trio slipped into the gorge.

"During a regular op task in the forward area, a party of 01 JCO & 02 OR slipped into a deep gorge, when snow on the track gave way. Mortal remains of all the three #bravehearts have been retrieved," the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps tweeted. PTI MIJ DV

