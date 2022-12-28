Three Terrorists Neutralised In A Gunfight With Security Forces In Jammu's Sidhra Area

In an encounter in Jammu's Sidhra area, at least three terrorists were neutralised by the security forces. In an exclusive conversation with Republic, the Jammu & Kashmir ADGP Mukesh Singh said. "Terrorists were in a truck when an exchange of fire took place.". "We noticed an unusual movement of a truck & followed it. The truck was stopped at Sidhra in Jammu where the driver managed to flee. When the truck was searched terrorists hiding inside, fired on the personnel. The retaliatory firing was done", informed J&K ADGP Singh.

Security in Jammu's Sidhra beefed up

The security has been beefed up and the entire area is cordoned off. As of now, the information about the total number of terrorists at the encounter site has not been revealed.

J&K | Visuals from Sidhra area of Jammu where an encounter took place.



As per the information gathered, this was a newly infiltrated terrorist group that was travelling from Jammu to Kashmir valley. It has also been learned that the group was planning a major terror strike ahead of the new year.

"The encounter is over. 2-3 terrorists were there. There could be more, they were heavily armed. They've been neutralised", said ADGP Mukesh Singh