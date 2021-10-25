Three tourists from Mumbai die in HP's Kinnaur due to bad weather

Shimla, Oct 24 (PTI) Three tourists from Mumbai died in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Sunday due to snowfall and extremely bad weather conditions, officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Deepak Narayan (58), Rajender Pathak (65) and Ashok Madhukar (64), they said.

Thirteen tourists -- 12 from Mumbai and one from Delhi -- were going to Sangla in Kinnaur from Janglik in Shimla via Barua Kanda. Three of them died, while the remaining 10 are stranded, Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Apoorva Devgan said.

A police team has been sent to Barua Kanda to rescue the stranded tourists, he said. PTI DJI DIV DIV

