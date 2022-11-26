Three Uspected Rohingyas Detained By Jammu Kashmir Police; Probe Underway

Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested three suspected Rohingyas from Sunjwan area of Jammu on Saturday. As per the gathered information, they recently entered Jammu and Kashmir, and are being questioned at Bathinda Police Post. According to inputs, on November 17, four other Rohingyas were also arrested at the Badharghat railway station in Agartala while boarding the Tripurasundari Express to Anand Vihar in Delhi in the morning and a case was registered.



It is pertinent to mention that on November, four Rohingya and two infants were nabbed at the same railway station. This came barely a week after 15 Rohingya were arrested from various places in the northeast state. Most of the detainees admitted to having crossed the India-Bangladesh border fence with the help of an agent or mediator who assured them well-paid jobs in the construction sector in Delhi or elsewhere in the country.



Tripura shares an 856-km-long international border with Bangladesh, and Sepahijala district shares a considerable length of it. The semi-porous border still unfenced in a few parts owing to local land disputes and objections, is often used for illegal immigration by Rohingya, among others.On April 1, at least 25 Rohingya men, owing allegiance to Tablighi Jamaat, were detained in Ramban district, Jammu and sent to Hiranagar holding centre.

Rohingya are ethnically from Myanmar’s Rakhine state, previously known as Arakan. They have allegedly faced persecution at the hands of Myanmar’s military since the country’s independence in the late 1940s.