Three Weeks On, 2 More Shocking Videos Of Republic Day Violence At Red Fort Surface

In the latest development in Delhi Police's probe in the Red Fort violence in the national capital on January 26, Republic Media Network has now accessed 2 more videos shared by the Delhi Police. In the video, the protestors can be seen marching towards the historic monument Red Fort with arms and weapons, attacking the police personnel. According to the reports shared by the Police earlier, over 300 personnel had sustained serious injuries in the Republic Day violence in Delhi.

Delhi Police releases 2 more videos of R-Day violence

The videos shared by the Delhi Police also show the protestors carrying sticks and swords. Hundreds of protestors can be seen breaking the barriers and clashing with the police officials. As per the information received, these protestors had entered the National Capital from various points to lay siege at the historic monument. The protestors on January 26 were climbing on the flag pole to hold down the National Flag and hoist another flat instead.

Reacting to these videos accessed by Republic TV, Former UP DGPs AK Jain and Vikram Singh said that despite the violence showcased by the protestors on the Republic Day in Delhi, the Delhi Police had shown a lot of patience. AK Jain said, "As more such videos continue to emerge, everything is getting cleared." He also said that strict action must be taken against those who tried to defame the country.

R-Day Violence: 'Most wanted' accused arrested

As the Delhi Police continues to intensify its investigation in the Republic Day violence, one of the most wanted accused of the violence, Maninder Singh, was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday from a bus stop near Delhi's Pitampura area. According to sources, 2 swords have also been recovered from Maninder Singh's residence in Swaroop Nagar. Further interrogation of the accused is currently underway.

Maninder Singh alias Moni, 30, was wanted by the Delhi Police after his videos and photos surfaced from January 26, where he was seen swinging swords at Red Fort during a tractor rally organised by farmer unions protesting against the three farm laws.

This latest development comes after Delhi Police Special Cell had arrested other accused of the Republic Day violence, including Sukhdev Singh on February 7 from Chandigarh, Punjabi actor-singer Deep Sidhu on February 8 form Zirakpur and Iqbal Singh on February 9 from Hoshiarpur. Besides this, a Delhi District Court on Tuesday extended the police custody of Deep Sidhu. It is important to note here that, before the arrests of these above-mentioned key accused, the Delhi Police had announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh for the information leading to their arrest.

Red Fort breach on January 26

In the tractor rally violence incidents that had shocked the National Capital on January 26, over 300 police personnel were injured. According to the latest reports, the Delhi Police has so far arrested 122 people and registered 44 FIRs in connection to the R-Day violence. The most shocking act of the violence was when a group of farmers allegedly led by actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu breached the Red Fort and hoisted the 'Nishan Sahib' and the Kisan Union flag atop the Red Fort's dome and the Khalsa flag on the flag pole. While the Indian tricolour remained hoisted atop the national monument, most parties have condemned the violence but questioned the Centre on the failure of law and order in Delhi.

