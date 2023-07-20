Three Women, Not Two, Were Sexually Assaulted & Raped In Manipur Viral-video Incident

While two women victims were seen in the horrific viral gangrape video from Manipur, the FIR has revealed that there had also been a third woman who was subjected to the ordeal, along with two men who were killed by the mob.

The depraved incident occurred in Kangpokpi on May 4, following which a complaint was registered on May 18. The Police filed a FIR on June 21.

The complaint was filed by the chief of the village in which the victims lived. He narrated how a mob of about 900 to 1000 people carrying sophisticated weapons like AK rifles, INSAS and .303 rifles stormed into the village B. Phainom. The violent mob vandalised all the houses and burnt them to the ground after looting all the movable properties and cash including furniture, electronic items, utensils, clothes, grains, cattles, domestic animals etc, the complainant said in the FIR.

5 Villagers had run into the murderous mob: 3 were women, 2 were men

During the looting and arson, 5 villagers comprising three women and two men fled into to the forest fearing that they'd be killed. They were later rescued by the Nongpok Sekmai Police. However, on their way to Nongpok Sekmai Police station, they were blocked by a mob and the mob snatched the villagers from the Police's custody about two kilometres from the police station and three kms from 33 AR Somrei Post.

The older man among them was killed on the spot and the three women were forced to strip naked. One of them was gangraped in broad daylight. The younger brother of the victim then tried to defend his sister’s modesty and life but was murdered on the spot, the FIR said.

It was only later, at an unspecified time, that the three women managed to escape the field with help of people whom they knew.

Over 2 months after the victims had been snatched from the police custody was the first arrest made. One of the main suspects, who is clearly visible in the 26-second video, was detained by police in the northeastern state on Thursday. The Chief Minister of the state, N Biren Singh, has said that the government will try to ensure capital punishment for the cuplrits, whereas the police has said that the accused have been identified from the video and will be nabbed by the end of the day on Thursday.