Thrikkakara MLA PT Thomas Passes Away At 71; Kerala Governor Condoles Leader's Demise

Thrikkakara MLA PT Thomas (71) passes away. He was being treated for cancer at Vellore. A staunch congressman who wouldn't mince words to criticise both the CPM and BJP, the congressman also received ire from the Christian priesthood when he consistently supported the Gadgil Committee report and stood against illegal encroachment of the Western Ghats. His vocal and ideological aggression on the floor of the assembly often invited the wrath of the ruling government. However, he was a leader who was respected by political friends and foes alike.

During the time Kerala gold Smuggling news took centre stage, Thomas had thundered in the Kerala Assembly, "Can a CM who supports gold smuggling and other nefarious activities be called a Communist?". "You are the first accused in the gold smuggling case," he had told the house attacking Kerala CM. When charges of nepotism were levelled, he had said, "Like Blind Dhrurarashtra who destroyed everything due to excessive love for his son, the CM shouldn't do the same because of excessive love for his daughter".

In the same breath, he was very critical of NDA Government policies as well. He was also the Working President of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee. Born on December 12, 1950, in Upputhodu near Rajamudi in Idukki district, to Thomas and Annamma, he was educated at Newman College, Thodupuzha, Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, Maharaja's College, Ernakulam and Govt. Law College, Ernakulam.

While still in school, PT Thomas started his political career through KSU. He served as KSU Idukki District President, State General Secretary and State President. In 1980, he became the State General Secretary of the Youth Congress. In 2007, he became the President of Idukki DCC. He has been a member of the KPCC Executive Committee, AICC Member, Director of the National Committee for Youth Welfare, Editor of the KSU Mukhapatram College and Executive Member of the Kerala Library Association.

He won the 1991 and 2001 assembly elections from Thodupuzha and from Thrikkakara in 2016 and 2021. In 2009, he had won the Idukki Lok Sabha constituency and became an MP. In the 1996 and 2006 assembly elections, he lost to PJ Joseph in Thodupuzha. PT Thomas has always taken a strong stand on environmental protection. He remained steadfast despite strong opposition. Thomas' allegation that Kadaprayar was polluted due to Kitex company's operations and the controversy that followed were big highlights in the media.

Governor’s condolence message

Hon'ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan condoled the sad demise of Shri P.T.Thomas, MLA (Thrikkakkara). "As a vibrant and dedicated legislator and parliamentarian, Shri Thomas had endeared himself to the people. He was also noted for his fearless support to the protection of the environment. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and the people of his constituency. May his soul rest in peace", Governor said in his condolence tweet.

IMAGE: ANI