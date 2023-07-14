Last Updated:

'Thrilling & Emotional': Netizens Hail ISRO For Historic Launch Of Chandrayaan-3

The Chandrayaan-3 mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Friday.

General News
 
| Written By
Megha Rawat
ISRO

Netizens hail ISRO for the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 (Image: Twitter)


After the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota, netizens took to Twitter congratulating ISRO for the historic feat. The successful landing on the surface of the moon which is scheduled on July 23 will make India the fourth country to achieve the feat after the United States, China and the former Soviet Union.

Neitzens hails ISRO

One of the Twitter users said, "I'm filled with anticipation for the next 40 days and eagerly await the thrilling outcome. The impending moon landing promises to be an awe-inspiring event!" 

One of the user displayed his artistic talent posting a picture of the launch vehicle with Lord Hanuman. 

Another user said, "Wow! It’s wonderful achievement. We witnessed the entire launch and emotional speeches of scientists. This is an indeed great achievement as a nation and this will inspire billions of researchers."

President Murmu, PM Modi congratulates ISRO 

Hailing Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for successful launch of Chandrayaan-3, President Droupadi Murmu said, "India successfully launches Chandrayaan-3 marking another significant milestone in space exploration. Heartiest congratulations to the ISRO team and everyone who worked relentlessly to accomplish the feat! It demonstrates the nation's unwavering commitment to advancement in space science and technology. My best wishes for the success of the lunar mission."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed ISRO scientists for the feat. He said, "Chandrayaan-3 scripts a new chapter in India's space odyssey. It soars high, elevating the dreams and ambitions of every Indian. This momentous achievement is a testament to our scientists' relentless dedication. I salute their spirit and ingenuity!"

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also credited ISRO scientists for the susccessful launch of Chandrayaan-3. "India today embarked on its historic space journey with the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3. My heartfelt congratulations to the ISRO scientists whose tireless pursuit has today propelled India on the path of scripting a remarkable space odyssey for generations to cherish," said Amit Shah. 

First Published:
COMMENT