'Thrilling & Emotional': Netizens Hail ISRO For Historic Launch Of Chandrayaan-3

After the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota, netizens took to Twitter congratulating ISRO for the historic feat. The successful landing on the surface of the moon which is scheduled on July 23 will make India the fourth country to achieve the feat after the United States, China and the former Soviet Union.

Neitzens hails ISRO

One of the Twitter users said, "I'm filled with anticipation for the next 40 days and eagerly await the thrilling outcome. The impending moon landing promises to be an awe-inspiring event!"

I'm filled with anticipation for the next 40 days and eagerly await the thrilling outcome. The impending moon landing promises to be an awe-inspiring event! — Abrar Ali Deshmukh (@abraralideshmuk) July 14, 2023

One of the user displayed his artistic talent posting a picture of the launch vehicle with Lord Hanuman.

Another user said, "Wow! It’s wonderful achievement. We witnessed the entire launch and emotional speeches of scientists. This is an indeed great achievement as a nation and this will inspire billions of researchers."

Wow it’s wonderful achievement,



We witnessed the entire launch & emotional speeches of scientists,

This is an indeed great achievement as a nation & this will inspire billions of researchers..



kudos & three cheers to #isroindia #ISROTeam #Chandrayaan #Chandrayaan3Launch — Nitin Tayade Khandvikar 🇮🇳 (@TayadeG) July 14, 2023

Superb effort 👏👏👏



Looking forward to seeing the rover on the South side of the moon and discovering water ! — Jaishankar Bala (@JaishankarBala) July 14, 2023

Vikram sarabhai lives on, Dr.Vikram would be so happy seeing this from up there. — Akshay Narisetti (@AkshayNarisetti) July 14, 2023

Hearty congratulations . Proud to be an Indian. — Anil Jain (@Anil_JISL) July 14, 2023

What a fabulous launch 🚀 pic.twitter.com/KG7mINjw7B — Ravi Pandey (@iRaviGaurav) July 14, 2023

Congratulations team India.



Goosebumps infinity — Adarsh Gupta⚡ (@Adarsh____gupta) July 14, 2023

President Murmu, PM Modi congratulates ISRO

Hailing Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for successful launch of Chandrayaan-3, President Droupadi Murmu said, "India successfully launches Chandrayaan-3 marking another significant milestone in space exploration. Heartiest congratulations to the ISRO team and everyone who worked relentlessly to accomplish the feat! It demonstrates the nation's unwavering commitment to advancement in space science and technology. My best wishes for the success of the lunar mission."

India successfully launches Chandrayaan-3 marking another significant milestone in space exploration.



Heartiest congratulations to the @ISRO team and everyone who worked relentlessly to accomplish the feat!



It demonstrates the nation's unwavering commitment to advancement in… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 14, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed ISRO scientists for the feat. He said, "Chandrayaan-3 scripts a new chapter in India's space odyssey. It soars high, elevating the dreams and ambitions of every Indian. This momentous achievement is a testament to our scientists' relentless dedication. I salute their spirit and ingenuity!"

Chandrayaan-3 scripts a new chapter in India's space odyssey. It soars high, elevating the dreams and ambitions of every Indian. This momentous achievement is a testament to our scientists' relentless dedication. I salute their spirit and ingenuity! https://t.co/gko6fnOUaK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2023

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also credited ISRO scientists for the susccessful launch of Chandrayaan-3. "India today embarked on its historic space journey with the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3. My heartfelt congratulations to the ISRO scientists whose tireless pursuit has today propelled India on the path of scripting a remarkable space odyssey for generations to cherish," said Amit Shah.