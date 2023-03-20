Thrissur Archdiocese Mouthpiece Criticises Kerala CM For Robbing Citizens For High Taxes

Thrissur Archdiocese mouthpiece 'Catholica Sabha' comes down heavily against the ruling LDF government and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s leadership in a stinging article published on Monday.

The criticism comes as the second big blow from the Christian community to the communist government battling and reeling under the aftershock of the statement made by Thalassery Bishop Mar Joseph Pamplany on Sunday, declaring open support to BJP Lok Sabha candidate if the party meets the communities demand to ensure fair price of rubber procurement to Rs 300.

The Thrissur Archdiocese has 1,02,233 catholic families under its hood and has 4.79 lakh devout christians in its fold.

The article that appeared in the monthly newspaper of the Archdiocese of Thrissur accused Pinarayi Vijayan’s government of robbing the people by collecting heavy taxes from citizens by all means. It also accused the administration to be neck-deep and involved in corruption.

For the 2023-24 budget, Finance minister KN Balagopal had announced a fuel cess of Rupees two for fuel. The state is also preparing for a hike in electricity rate although KSEB raked in a profit of Rs 736.27 crores last year. In February, the government also increased the water tax, which resulted in a three-time hike for some consumers.

The article titled, ‘Is it the path of dictatorship...?' condemns the ways and methods of the chief minister whose government is all set to celebrate the second anniversary of the LDF government.

The article goes further to ask why a Chief Minister with a legacy of EMS cannot see the protest of the poor taxpayers. It called the chief minister of Kerala a ‘coward’ for using a large convoy of vehicles as an escort during his travels across the state in fear of protests by the public.

“By holding even the common people captive to make way for the Chief Minister’s convoy, it shows a severe denial of justice and a dictatorial tendency,” the article criticises.

The article also laments about wasteful expenditures of the left government at a time when it's reeling under financial distress and questioned its inaction over not cutting down on a fat paycheck to the government employees or its inability to increase the government servant's productivity.

The story also questioned the lack of political will to provide accurate documents to the centre to receive close to 10,000 crores of revenue through integrated goods and services tax and instead placing the burden on the common man. “The government is taking steps to drain the taxes from the pockets of the common people without collecting the dues.”

It concluded by calling out the undemocratic means of curtailing protests against the government. And termed it as a situation where the state is ‘under the shadow of an emergency’.