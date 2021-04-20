Thrissur Pooram Festivities To Be Held With No Spectators, Activists Oppose Govt's Move

Amidst a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in Kerala, the state government has revoked its decision to conduct the Kerala festival Thrissur Pooram with fanfare. As per sources, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan-led state government has also decided to limit the temple festivals to rituals. This latest development comes after the Chief Secretary in a meeting on Monday decided that the public will not be allowed to participate in the Kerala festival.

Kerala govt allows Thrissur Pooram to be held with no spectators

In the wake of the rising Coronavirus situation, the Kerala state government has now decided that only the organisers will be allowed to participate in Thrissur Pooram and they would have to follow all COVID-19 norms. Thiruvambadi and Paramekkavu temples, the main organisers of the Pooram who had earlier maintained that the Pooram should be held in a full-fledged manner, have now agreed to the restriction by the government.

The decision to conduct Thrissur Pooram amid a surge in COVID-19 cases had invited widespread protest in the state with many writers, artists and activists taking it up with the government opposing the move. The Thrissur Pooram will be held on Friday, while the fireworks display will be held on Saturday morning. Last year owing to COVID-19, all festivities were cancelled and the festival was carried out symbolically. The festival attracts a huge crowd from across Kerala and other states.

Coronavirus situation in Kerala

As India continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, Kerala has so far recorded over 12,39,424 positive cases, out of which, 11,40,486 have successfully recovered and 4,929 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 18,257 new cases, 4,565 fresh recoveries and 25 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in Kerala is 94,009.

