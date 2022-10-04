'Throat Slit, Set On Fire': J&K DG Prisons Hemant Lohia Brutally Murdered, Probe Underway

In a shocking incident, Jammu and Kashmir's Director General (Prisons) Hemant Kumar Lohia was found brutally murdered at his residence on Monday night. As per the police sources, the officer's throat was slit and an attempt was made to burn his body. The suspected domestic helper Yasir Ahmed who was absconding has now been arrested by the police.

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh described the incident "extremely unfortunate" and directed to launch a manhunt to track the domestic helper who is now in police custody. Multiple raids were carried out raided in the Udhampur and Ramban district on the basis of Yasir's last location.

Lohia who has been brutally murdered was a native of Assam and an IPS officer of the 1992 batch. In August, he was promoted and appointed as the Director General of prisons in the Union Territory in August.

As per the initial investigation, Republic TV has learnt that on Monday night Lohia asked his domestic helper (Yasir) to apply some oil on his foot as he had some swelling. Yasir first suffocated the DG to death, then used a broken ketchup bottle to slit his throat, and later tried to set his body on fire. After witnessing the flames, the family members and security tried to enter the room but it was locked from the inside as they had to break open the door.

The police have also accessed some CCTV footage from the incident site that showed the accused escaping from the rear door of the house after committing the crime. Yasir was working in this house for nearly 6 months. He was quite aggressive in his behaviour and was suffering from depression. The weapon of the offence has been seized besides some documentary evidence has also been recovered reflecting his mental state, as per the sources. Also, the terror angle is probed to rule out any possibility.

Mohinder Singh, another servant who worked at DG HK Lohia residence spoke to Republic TV, "I was coming downstairs after filling the bottle of water, I heard a noise and got scared. When I reached I saw there were flames inside Sir's room. The door was locked so we had to break it. DG Lohia came home at around 7 pm and this incident happened after 10 pm. His throat was slit and half of his body was burned. Yasir Ahmad was working here for 6 months".

