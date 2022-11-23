In a shocking incident that has come to light from Delhi's Palam area wherein four members of a family were stabbed to death in their house on later Tuesday night. According to the sources, the accused identified as Keshav who murdered his father, mother, grandmother, and sister has now been arrested.

Drug Addict kills entire family in Delhi's Palam area

The incident happened on the night of November 22, Palam police station received a call at around 10:30 PM from the neighbours of the victim's family as they informed police that they heard people screaming. As soon as the police arrived at the spot they found four members of the family dead in the house lying in a pool of blood.

The bodies of the parents were found in the bathroom, while the sister and grandmother's bodies were in their respective bedrooms. The accused was trying to escape but was apprehended by the police.

As per the initial probe, the 25-year-old accused was a drug addict and had no stable source of income. He was reportedly unemployed since Diwali and they used to quarrel every day at their home. Keshav used a sharp object to slit their throats and stabbed the victims multiple times. The accused was under drug influence when he committed the brutal, informed Palam police.

The police further informed that a case has been registered under section 302 (committing murder) Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway to find out the real motive behind the incident.

#BREAKING | Another shocker from Delhi. 4 from a family stabbed to death in Palam area. Accused allegedly committed the act against his family members in a fit of rage. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/KVgzkK6oz0 — Republic (@republic) November 23, 2022

The victim's cousin and an eyewitness said, "I was returning from my shop when I heard the screaming voice of my cousin sister Urvasi "Brother help". The door was locked from the inside. As we tried to break the door, Keshav asked us not to come inside and cited it as his family matter. Then I called my relatives and the police, and as we tried to enter the house, Keshav was trying to escape on his scooter. We all caught him and handed him over to the police. When we managed to enter the home, we saw everyone was killed".

Accused Keshav with his now deceased mother & sister

Deceased Father

Deceased Grandmother