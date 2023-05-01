Through 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Taking Nation Towards 'Shreshtha Bharat': Arunachal Guv

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme was associated with nation-building.

Participating in a special broadcast of the 100th episode of the programme at Raj Bhavan here, the governor said such an initiative is unique and it establishes direct contact between the PM and the people.

"Mann Ki Baat is associated with nation-building. It suggests local solutions. The programme recognises the good works done by common citizens and shares those on a national platform so that it inspires others," he said.

The programme has a transformative impact on the country, the governor added.