Thugs, Hooligans Have Taken Over: Bengal Guv Tells Arnab As Ram Navami Clashes Continue

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose said thugs and hooligans have taken over law and order in West Bengal on Tuesday after continuing clashes in the state since Ram Navami. Speaking to Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in an exclusive interview, the Bengal Governor said this is a time of ushering in peace. Ananda Bose further said he does not want a turf war with the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government.

Bengal governor calls for treatment on violence in the state

Bengal governor said he is keeping an eye on the current situation in the state and will take action soon.

He said, "We are determined, the state is determined, the constitution will be upheld and this kind of trance where people are disturbed and the hooligans take the law in their hands and go berserk will end, should end and this would be the final solution to that. People are fed up of tolerating this in Bengal for a long time and this maybe the beginning of this end."

"This is an occasion for action and not dissection. We are all together and we will see that criminality will end now. I am watching and analysing the situation. I went to the field because I wanted to hear from the people. The government of India, the state government, the stakeholders, silent majority, media are here to see that this violence ends now."

Assessing the situation, says Governor

"I am watching, assessing, and analysing the situation. I went to the violence-hit location to see the real situation and to hear from the locals. I wanted to see how the common man perceives things. That is important. My first duty is to the people, second duty is to the people, third is to the people. I've made my assessment," he said.

Speaking on the disturbance in the state, he said, "Violence is violence, its manifestations are there, its cause, who's behind it, these are all to be decided after investigation, People want normalcy to be restored, they want to live in peace and that is a priority."

Bengal Governor touches upon CM Mamata's view on the violence

The CM is a constitutional colleague of the Governor. There can be differences in perception. I will take action to the best of my knowledge. The Chief Minister may analyse things in her own way, but I may have a different analysis.

He added, "I know the limitations and the power of the Governor which is been defined in the Constitution, there will be no fear and favour."

More to follow...