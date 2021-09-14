Thunderstorm, Lightning Occur In Isolated Parts Of Uttar Pradesh

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning occurred at isolated places in the state in Uttar Pradesh and is likely to continue the next day, the weather department said on Tuesday.

Rainfall occurred in Sitapur, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Etah, Bareilly, Ballia, Kannauj, Jalaun, Pratapgarh, Banda, Varanasi, Baghpat and Hapur districts, it said.

Basti recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 37 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has forecast rain and thundershower at many places in the state on Wednesday. Heavy rains are very likely at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh, it said.

