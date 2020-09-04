Tibetans Cheer For Indian Army As Convoy Leaves For Deployment In Ladakh, Watch

In heartwarming visuals coming in, Tibetans living in Himachal Pradesh’s capital Shimla were seen cheering the Indian army. The Indian soldiers who were headed to LAC were heartily welcomed by the Tibetan community members who greeted them with Indian flags, Tibetan flags, and white scarves. This comes at a time when India is engaged in a border row with China in eastern Ladakh.

Young, women, monks, children of the Tibetan community gathered at Panthaghati on National Highway 5 near Shimla to boost the morale of the Indian army before heading towards the conflict zone between India and China border region. The soldiers of the Tibetan Frontier Force in the Indian Army were given warm respect and welcome with traditional Tibetan Buddhist practice and refreshments here on the road.

COAS Naravane Takes Stock Of Situation In Ladakh

Earlier in the day, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Friday stated that he visited several places after reaching Leh. COAS Naravane has stated that the Indian Army is prepared to deal with any eventuality that may arise out of the turbulent situation with China in the Ladakh region.

During the course of his visit, COAS Naravane took stock of the army's preparedness on the frontline. He stated that the morale of jawans posted in the area is high and they are prepared to deal with any challenges that may arise. However, the Army Chief also stated that the situation is slightly tensed. The army has therefore stepped up precautionary deployment for safety and security. This has also been done in order to ensure that India's security and integrity remain safeguarded.

