Tibetan Parliament-in-exile Blames China For Tawang Clash; Claims Aim Was To Divert Focus

Amid the blame game over the India-China face-off, the Tibetan Parliament living-in-exile in India accused China of disrupting peace at the border in order to shift the focus of the international community whenever there is a revolt in China's mainland. Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile Dolma Tsering Teykhang also stated that China will never accept its activities at the border and will blame India for the recent clash.

"Whenever there's a revolt in mainland China, to divert emotions, the Chinese do something at the border. China will not say they have done anything but blame India. We have to be very careful & focus on the border," Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Suggesting China to maintain its relationship with neighbouring countries, spokesperson of the Tibetan government Tenzin Lekshay said, "If such things keep happening, then the Tibetan plateau will continue to be a heavily militarised zone. China needs to think deeply about how to sustain friendship and have trust-based lasting solutions."

China accuses India of crossing border

In a big development in the India-China face-off, the Chinese military on Tuesday said that Indian soldiers "illegally" crossed the disputed border in the Himalayas and "obstructed" Chinese troops triggering a stand-off on December 9. The allegation came after the Indian troops successfully pushed back the Chinese troops last week from entering the Indian perception of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The clash occurred in the Yangtze area near the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh.

Peddling lies over the Tawang face-off, a People’s Liberation Army spokesman reportedly stated that the Indian Army illegally crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and obstructed the Chinese troops. Further clarifying China's stand, the spokesperson mentioned that the response of their soldiers was professional, standard and forceful.

#BREAKING | China claims India crossed over LAC, resorts to peddling lies over Tawang face-off. Tune in here - https://t.co/5Q02tvziA2 pic.twitter.com/OViXO0F0J5 — Republic (@republic) December 13, 2022

Image: PTI