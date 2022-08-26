Tibetan Spiritual Leader Dalai Lama Arrives In Delhi After Three-year-long Hiatus

After a gap of over three years, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lamba arrived in the national capital on Friday. His visit to India comes after a month-long sojourn in Ladakh. As of now, it is not clear whether Dalai Lamba will hold any meetings with politicians.

The Ladakh Buddhist Association said in a statement, "His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama is departing from Leh on August 26, 2022, by air to Delhi after his month-long sojourn in Ladakh. "The motorcycle of his holiness is expected to leave Photang Gapheling, Jevetsal at 7:30 AM for KBR airport, Leh".

#WATCH | Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama arrives in Delhi after a gap of three years. pic.twitter.com/usyo3HD5qA — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2022

Dalai Lama says Ladakhis will soon be able to visit Lhasa again

Earlier on Tuesday, the Tibetan spiritual leader had asserted that a time would soon come when Ladakhis would be able to visit Lhasa again. He also stated that Tibetans are seeking genuine autonomy rather than complete independence.

While inaugurating a new learning centre at Thupstanling Gonpa, Diskit Tsal in Leh, he stated, "Times are changing, and that a time would come when Ladakhis would be able to visit Lhasa again." He also said that before he retired from political responsibility, Tibetans adopted the middle-way approach for a mutually acceptable solution to the issue of Tibet.

"This means that we are seeking genuine autonomy rather than complete independence, primarily concerned with preserving our identity, language, and rich Buddhist cultural heritage in all Tibetan-speaking areas," he added.

It is pertinent to note that the Dalai Lama's visit to India comes at a time when China is already in constant conflict with the United States over the Taiwan issue and Beijing has always seen the Tibetan spiritual leader as a separatist. Beijing claims that the spiritual leader is working to split Tibet. However, Dalai Lama's teachings promote democracy and freedom not just for Tibet but for the world.

Image: ANI

With Inputs from ANI