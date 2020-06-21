Tibetan Youth Congress Members Hold Anti-China Protests In Siliguri, West Bengal

Members of the Tibetan Youth Congress held an anti-China protest at Siliguri in West Bengal on Saturday, June 20. The protestors urged the local people to boycott Chinese goods as well as delete Chinese mobile apps.

According to the reports, the demonstrators raised slogans and burnt the effigies of China's President Xi Jinping and also burnt the country's flag. A protestor at the rally told ANI that they have come together to urge people to boycott Chinese goods and products.

India-China faceoff

The move came following border escalations between the Indian Army and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley, Ladakh. According to the reports, 20 Indian army jawans were martyred while the Chinese authorities said that they would not come up with the number of their casualties as a goodwill gesture. Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on Monday night when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley.

As per US intelligence reports, the Chinese side has suffered 35 casualties including a Commanding officer, during the physical clash. Sources revealed that an Indian colonel was attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods without any provocation leading to a strong retaliation from the Indian side. This physical hand-to-hand combat went on for many hours on Monday, sources revealed. On Tuesday morning, senior commanders took stock of the situation and the talks started at about 7 am.

'Uninstall Chinese Software': Sonam Wangchuk

Earlier, Engineer turned education reformer Sonam Wangchuk had posted a message on Twitter that went viral on the platform — "Cheen ko Jawaab, Sena degi bullet se, Naagrik dengey wallet se (Answer to China will be given by soldiers with their bullets and citizens with their wallets)".

He advocated that Indians should start boycotting Made in China goods, arguing that the Chinese will feel the pinch harder on "their wallet" than on the border "with bullets". Speaking to Republic TV, Sonam Wangchuk said the Chinese actions on the border with India are a result of domestic dissatisfaction over the Chinese government's handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

Image: PTI