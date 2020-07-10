Tibetan Youth Congress Stage Protest In Dharamshala; Burn Xi Jinping's Effigy

In the midst of India's tense border standoff with China, the Tibetan Youth Congress on Friday held a protest against China in Mcleodganj, a suburb of Dharamshala. This protest comes two days after China said that it will impose visa restrictions on U.S. individuals following the Trump administration’s imposition of travel bans on Chinese officials it accuses of restricting foreigners’ access to Tibet.

The protestors burned the Chinese national flag, an effigy of President Xi Jinping and urged people to boycott 'Made in China' products to raise awareness about the atrocities committed by the Chinese Communist Party.

The group's president Gonpo Dhundup said, "Today, all of our chapters across the globe are organising protests against China. We call upon people to boycott products made in China." "We strongly object all the Chinese intrusions, human rights abuses, and lies and misinformation by the Chinese government which led to COVID-19 pandemic and resulted in huge loss of lives across the globe," Dhundup added.

Amid the protest, the members of the Tibetan Youth Congress were also heard shouting slogans in support of the Indian Army during the protest.

READ: 'Global consensus to hold China accountable over human rights': Tibet's President-in-Exile

READ: China to impose visa restrictions on US personnel with 'egregious behaviour' on Tibet

'Tibetans feel for India'

While speaking exclusively to RepublicTV, President of Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) Dr Lobsang Sangay spoke about the expansionist policies of China, asking India to beware since Tibet had been betrayed in the same way.

Affirming Tibetans support for India post the violent Galwan face-off, Lobsang Sangay said, "I think Tibetans in US, New York, or Toronto, Manali wherever they could come during this pandemic to show solidarity with India, they did. That is the natural reaction of Tibetans. As his holiness calls himself a proud son of India, Tibetans in exile feel the same towards India for its support and generosity. We feel the pain."

The CTA President also spoke about the new visa bans announced by the US on Chinese officials restricting access of foreigners' access to Tibet saying that it was the "right message," adding that the "international community needed to come together." "This is the right message that the US government is sending. Anyone in Tibet or those Chinese officials who think they can get away and act with impunity, the US government will take action," he said.

READ: China threatens visa restrictions on US officials over Tibet

READ: 'China betrayed us, it can happen to India,' Tibet CTA President details '5-fingers' quest