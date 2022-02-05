Tibetans Burn Chinese Flags Outside Embassy In Delhi In Protest Against Winter Olympics

Hundreds of Tibetans on Friday marched near the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi and held a protest rally while denouncing the ongoing Beijing Winter Olympics 2022. According to reports, the protest was held just hours before the opening ceremony of the Games at Beijing’s National Stadium. The Tibetan demonstrators held placards with messages, including “No Tights, No Games” and “Say No To Genocide Games”, and they were even seen burning a Chinese flag as they raised slogans condemning Beijing.

“The Olympic Games symbolize the spirit of love and peace but this time they are being hosted by Beijing, which is responsible for the deaths of thousands of Tibetans and human rights violations of millions of people,” said protester Sonam Tsering, the General Secretary of the Tibetan Youth Congress, as quoted by AP.

Some of the demonstrators, who tried to jump over barricades and run towards the Chinese embassy, were arrested by the Delhi police. The protesters were even seen shouting slogans against China from inside of a police vehicle. According to reports, they even prayed on the road near the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi.

2022 Beijing Winter Olympics boycott

Notably, the protests by the Tibetan group in New Delhi comes a day after India said that it won’t send its top diplomat in Beijing to the Winter Olympics after the honour of carrying the Olympic torch went to a Chinese soldier who was wounded in a deadly border clash between the two nations. 20 Indian soldiers were killed when troops from China and India clashed in the Galwan Valley in the eastern Ladakh region in June 2020. Recent media reports suggested that the Chinese side actually lost much more than that was confirmed by Beijing.

Meanwhile, human rights groups have dubbed the Beijing Winter Olympics the “genocide games”. The US and several other countries have cited rights abuses in leading a diplomatic boycott of the event. However, China denies human rights abuses, calling them the “lie of the century”. The boycott allows the nations to send athletic delegations to the Games while refusing to send any high-ranking officials or dignitaries as an official delegation.

