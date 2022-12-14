Last Updated:

Tibetans Express Anger Over India-China Faceoff In Tawang, ‘They Will Not Stop Doing This'

Republic TV spoke to some Tibetan citizens living in Tawang on the recent conflict between the troops of the Indian Army and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA)

Abhishek Raval

Republic TV on Wednesday spoke to some Tibetan citizens living in Tawang on the December 9 conflict between the troops of the Indian Army and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China, when soldiers from both sides engaged in hand-to-hand combat on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). 

The situation escalated after over 300 PLA soldiers intruded and tried to capture a peak at 17000 feet, they were equipped with spiked clubs and sticks. However, the alert Indian forces thwarted the attempt forcing the Chinese to make a retreat.

‘The Chinese will not stop doing this’

Stating that every year they raise awareness about the intentions of the Chinese to disrupt peace across the world, a Tibetan citizen said, “We are disappointed and angry because of the event on December 9 (clash between soldiers of India Army and PLA). Angry because they (China) are always looking out to ruin other countries. Disappointed because they have captured our country (Tibet) and still they are intervening in the affairs of other countries. They will keep repeating this.”

Another Tibetan informed about the unfair treatment given to the Tibetan refugees by the Chinese, “China captured Tibet and wants to destroy the Tibetan culture. We are fed up because of this. We want this issue to be solved through the process of dialogue.”

Chinese have been like this, said another Tibetan living in Tawang, “To poke into the affairs of others, they are the ones who spread the COVID pandemic. The Chinese will not stop doing this. Since 1959, when they captured Tibet, this is how they have been. They will never reform.”

