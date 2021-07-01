Tibetans In Exile Stage Protest Against Chinese Communist Party Outside Embassy In Delhi

Tibetans in exile have staged a protest against the Chinese Communist Party outside the Chinese Embassy in the national capital. However, the protestors were later detained by the police. Visuals that surfaced on social media showed the Tibetans donning placards and raising slogans against the Chinese Communist Party. In addition, the Tibetans were also seen donning the Tibetan flag masks. Some of the protestors present were raising slogans of 'Free Tibet'. However, authorities soon detained the protestors. The protests come ahead of the CCP's centenary celebrations.

Tibetans protest outside Chinese Embassy

Delhi: Tibetans in exile staged a protest against the Chinese Communist Party outside Chinese Embassy.



CCP cracks down on Tibetans in Nagchu

According to reports, several Tibetans in Nagchu prefecture's Driru County have been arrested for communicating with Tibetans in exile. This comes ahead of the Communist Party of China's (CCP) centenary celebrations. The reports further stated that a 44-year-old Gyajin, a father of three, has been arrested with others for the sole charge of contacting exiled Tibetans, Phayul reported citing human rights group Tibet Watch. In addition, many local sources from Tibet are under heavy surveillance, ANI reported.

"As we are familiar with the case of Lhamo, who died in custody, was arrested for contacting relatives in India. Similar cases have been reported by Tibetans inside Tibet but due to the heavy surveillance by the government, we almost always fall short of verifying such claims. Moreover, Driru has been a victim of heavy militarization since locals staged a strong protest against Chinese companies that began extraction activities (in 2010 and 2013)," said Sonam Topgyal, a researcher at the Tibet Watch.

In addition, the Tibet Watch spokesperson revealed that Beijing's tactics have gradually transformed into strategic policies that have led to arbitrary arrests of local residents. The report also mentioned that hesitancy persists from the community to talk about persecuted Tibetans due to fear of reprisal. According to Phayul, those who can make contact are hesitant about speaking about the sensitive situation in Driru County for fear that their families in Tibet will face severe reprisals.

