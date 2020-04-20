Tibetans In South India Raise Funds, Provide Relief To The Needy Amid COVID-19 Crisis

The Tibetan community in India has come forward to contribute and support the government in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tibetans in Karnataka raised over two crores and contributed to various organizations that were providing relief goods to people in distress.

Tashi Lhunpo, a monastery in Bylakuppe, Karnataka, donated Rs1.5 lakh to the PM Cares Fund and Rs1 lakh to the state Chief Minister's relief fund. The monastery also distributed a month’s ration to the needy and members of the police force in the district.

A delegation of Tibetan Buddhist, led by chief representative of the South Zone, Chophel Thupten, along with the President of the Tibetan Freedom Movement met Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa last Wednesday and expressed solidarity with the people and government in the difficult situation.

Aid to poor and daily wage earners

There are five Tibetan settlements in Karnataka that also undertook various relief measures, providing food and dry ration to the poor and the vulnerable communities, including labourers and daily wage earners, during the lockdown period.

"As a result of the much-needed lockdown in the country, many people, especially those who are solely dependent on their daily wages, are facing tremendous hardships. Hence, we, Tibetans, believe it is our utmost duty to help them in this difficult time while doing our very best to support the central and Karnataka state government's untiring efforts to combat the COVID-19 outbreak," Thupten said.

Earlier this month, all of the Central Tibetan Administration staff donated their one day's salary to the PM CARES fund.

Meanwhile, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa confirmed five more coronavirus cases in the state, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state to 395. India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 17,265 on Monday including 14,175 active cases, 2,546 cured/discharged/migrated and 543 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

(With inputs from ANI)