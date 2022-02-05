Last Updated:

Tibetans Worldwide Protest China's Human Rights Abuses As Beijing Winter Olympics Begin

People in several countries protest against China’s repression of its Muslim Uyghur minority and Tibetans as the Beijing Winter Olympics kick-off.

The Tibetan community across the globe are protesting against the ongoing Beijing Winter Olympics over alleged human rights violations by China. ​​

Hundreds of Tibetans on Friday marched near the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi and burned a Chinese flag while raising slogans condemning Beijing.

The Tibetans have been calling on governments, Olympic Committees and Olympic Sponsors to take a stand against one of the worst human rights crises of their time by boycotting the Games. 

“Olympic Games symbolize the spirit of love and peace but this time they are being hosted by Beijing, which is responsible for human rights violations of millions of people,” said Sonam Tsering. 

Some of the demonstrators, who tried to jump over barricades, were arrested by the Delhi police. The protesters were even seen shouting slogans against China from inside of a police vehicle. 

Human rights groups have dubbed the Beijing Winter Olympics the “genocide games”. The US and several other countries have cited rights abuses in leading a diplomatic boycott of the event. 

Hundreds of Tibetans separately led a protest march to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters in Lausanne against the Beijing Winter Olympics. 

Activists of Students for Free Tibet (SFT) also staged a protest in Dharmshala against the Beijing Winter Olympics Games being held in China. 

Slogans were raised against China by the protesters, who termed the Beijing Winter Olympics "Genocide 2022."

