Ticket To Greater Freedom: Priyanka Sharma Becomes UP's 1st Government Female Bus Driver

To date, most women prefer not to take buses to work if they can find other forms of transportation because they feel more exposed to sexual harassment. But Uttar Pradesh’s Priyanka Sharma overcame all obstacles to pursue a career is selected by a small number of women globally.

Priyanka Sharma is among the 26 female drivers appointed by Uttar Pradesh’s State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) and has become the state’s first government female bus driver, triumphing over numerous obstacles.

In an interview with ANI, Sharma said that her husband’s early death from alcoholism left her with sole custody of their two children. “After my husband’s death, the whole responsibility of raising my children was on me. I shifted to Delhi for better opportunities. I got a job in a factory initially, as a helper. But later, I enrolled as a driver. After I took a driving course, I moved to Mumbai and also travelled to different states like Bengal and Assam”.

All Thanks to PM Modi and CM Yogi

Priyanka also expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for providing female drivers with a platform to establish themselves.

“In 2020, Chief Minister Yogi ji and Prime Minister Modi ji created job vacancies for women drivers. I also filled out a form. I passed the training in May and got my posting in September. Although our salary is less, we are receiving good support from the government,” Uttar Pradesh's first government bus driver stated.

According to Uttar Pradesh’s State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) officials, the state government had decided to roll out all-women ‘pink buses’ a few years ago, but there were no female bus drivers at that time. That’s when the recruitment drive began.

Things have been gradually improving over the past few years, and there are now more women working in the Indian bus sector. While many female bus drivers still enter the field out of need, like Priyanka Sharma, their bravery and gumption have nonetheless enabled them to not only survive in their line of work but also make a good impact.